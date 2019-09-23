Pablo O. Kala Jr., 76, of Beeville, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Mr. Kala was born July 10, 1943, in Beeville to Pablo and Rebecca (Olivares) Kala. He was a longtime member of St. James Catholic Church and the Cursillistas and was a retired truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Julia Kala; a daughter, Nena Munoz-Rincon; a son, Jose Angel Keller;a grandson, Teofilo Benavidez; a brother, Juan Kala; and three sisters, Estella Caudillo, Remijia Contreras and Alicia Garcia.
Survivors include his companion, Rebecca Salazar of Beeville; seven children, Elsa Munoz of Corpus Christi, Juan (Criselda) Munoz Jr. of Robstown, Sandra “Catfish” Munoz of Pearland, Cecilia Varra, Eva (Frank) Rivera and Pablo Keller Jr., all of Beeville, Inez (Louis) Baldarramos of New Braunfels, Rueben (Mary) Keller of Austin and Rebecca (Ernest) Benavidez of Tuleta; two sisters, Paula (Gilberto) Quintanilla and Juanita Asher, both of Pearland; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the San Pedro Cemetery in Clareville.
Pallbearers will be Antonio Keller, Israel Amador Jr., Ricky Rincon, Johnny Joe Rincon, George Varra, Javier Garcia, Carlos Zuniga Jr. and Victor Hinojosa.
Honorary pallbearers will be Monico Cantu and Isidro Arismendez.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel