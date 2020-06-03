BEEVILLE – Pantaleon Garcia, Jr., 88, of Beeville, passed away on May 31, 2020, in Victoria, Texas. He was born on Dec. 19, 1931, in Normanna, Texas, to Pantaleon and Petra (Salazar) Garcia. He married Eva Falcon on June 26, 1953, in Beeville. He was retired from the construction industry where he had worked as a pipefitter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eva F. Garcia; and two sons, Carlos Falcon Garcia and Ralph Garcia.
He is survived by four daughters, Diana Garcia, Mary Lou Saldana, Rosa Linda Garcia and Felipa (Ronald) Durfee, all of Beeville; two sons, David (Audry) Garcia and Carlos (Frances) Garcia, both of Beeville; and one sister, Jesusa (Baltazar) Salinas of Beeville. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 3-9 pm on Thursday, June 4, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary was recited at 7 pm with Deacon Luis Trevino. Funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 am on Friday, June 5, at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Jacob Valayath officiating. Burial followed at the Berclair Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Wally Saldana, John Gabriel Garcia, Mark Anthony Salazar, Christopher David Garcia, Carlos Garcia Jr. and Eloy Canales. Honorary pallbearers were Mitchell Ryan Lang and Tyler Wayne Lang.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all individuals attending the funeral Mass at St. James Catholic Church were required to wear mask protection.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel