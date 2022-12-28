Pat Kenneth “Red” Handly, 87, of Beeville, Texas passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Corpus Christi.
Red was born September 28, 1935 in Beeville to Patrick and Ellen (Kinkler) Handly. He was a 1954 graduate of George West High School. In 1960, he moved to Austin where he pursued a career as a truck equipment salesman for 55 years, retiring in 2015. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his neighbors, Robert and Mary Alvarado, Laddie and Sandy, and their two sons, Bo and Darron Miller. He also enjoyed spending time at the ranch with his son, Keith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pat and Ellen Handly; and a brother, Ned Kinkler Handly.
Survivors include his son, Keith (Cyndi) Handly; step-grandson, Ryan (Anna Lisa) Flores; step-granddaughter, Valerie (Nicholas) Hinojosa; and step-great-grandchildren, Addie Mae and Mable Ann Flores and Derek, Zaelah and Trevor Hinojosa.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 29, in the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Keith Handly, Ryan Flores, Nicholas Hinojosa, Bo Miller, Darron Miller and Gregg Booth.