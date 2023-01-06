On December 11, 2022, Patricia Ann Middleton, of Tuleta, Texas left for her heavenly home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
A “Beautiful Soul,” Patricia was born August 20, 1946 to Paul and Dorothy Harrison. She was compassionate, loving, sincere and accepting of everyone. A retired registered nurse of over 40 years, she took pleasure in reading, sewing, singing and horses. She was a peacemaker in her family. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Tuleta, Texas.
In heaven she was reunited with those who had gone before her. Parents, Paul and Dorothy Harrison whom she was very close to, her loving husband of 44 years, Charles Middleton, and her brother Paul Harrison Jr.
Left behind to cherish her memories are her sons, Sam (Christine), Robin, and daughter Leslie (Sam), along with numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren, sisters, Evelyn Ruth (Randy) White, Hauna Harrison, Debbie (Ron) Slafter, and brother Wayne (Mary) Harrison as well as numerous nephews, nieces and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.