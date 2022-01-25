It is with sadness that the family of Patricia “Pat” Ann (Bogarich) Thorndike announces her unexpected passing on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville. She was 84.
Pat was born September 4, 1937 in Winona, Minnesota, to Marko Bogarich and Stella (Metcalf) Bogarich. She married Norris Oakley “Tom” Thorndike on April 24, 1965, in Illinois and lived in Skidmore since 1984. She was employed with Skidmore-Tynan ISD for 13 years where she made a huge impact on many students’ and fellow employees’ lives. She was an active parishioner of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Skidmore and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beeville where she was involved with the Altar Society. Her favorite song was Psalm 139.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Marko and Stella Bogarich; a sister, Ina Mae Bogarich; and a nephew, Mark.
Left behind to mourn but cherish fond memories of their beloved mother and grandmother include Pat’s daughter, Catherine Strickler of Rockport; two granddaughters, Michelle K. (Wayne) Smith and Meredith McConaughey, both of Skidmore; and a grandson, Matthew McConaughey of Skidmore. She was also blessed with great-grandchildren, Tiffany Rozell and Nathaniel, Elisha, Skyler and Chloe; as well as a host of friends and school children whom loved her dearly.
Visitation was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, January 24, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service was conducted at 2 o’clock that afternoon with Rev. Thomas L. Goodwin officiating.
Burial followed at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Pallbearers were Craig Steffens, Jimmy Hudson, George Hudson, Wayne Smith, Matthew McConaughey and Danny Stockton.
Memorial donations may be made to the women’s shelter.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home