Patricia Rodriguez, 49, of Beeville, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at University Hospital in San Antonio after a long illness.
Ms. Rodriguez was born June 28, 1970, to Jesus A. and Petra (Galarza) Rodriguez. She raised four of her nephews as her own.
Survivors include a brother, Jerry Rodriguez of San Antonio; a sister, Aurora Evans of Beeville; two sisters-in-law, Melissa (Benavidez) Rodriguez and Ernest ina Gomez; four nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and extended family.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, at La Primera Iglesia Bautista in Mineral at 11 a.m.