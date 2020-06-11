Patsy Ann Knox Brooks was born April 29, 1940, to the late Buster and Pallie Mae Knox. She passed away May 20, 2020. She is survived by her husband Venus Brooks Jr. and their 3 daughters; Melanie Milam & husband John of Midland, TX, Caroline Huse & husband Don of San Antonio, TX and Marci Cannedy and husband Gilbert of Tulsa, OK.
She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; Lauren Milam & Joel Milam of Midland, Jarrett Milam & Josh Milam of Richardson, Laynie & Brian Higdon of Richardson, Jacob & Kate Milam of Houston. Collin & Laura-Kate Huse of New Haven, CT; Abby & Garrison Wilts of Brooklyn, NY. Jared & Cabree Cannedy of Anacortes, WA; Chelsea Cannedy of Canberra, Australia; Jace Cannedy of Edmond, OK; Cassidy Cannedy of Tulsa, OK. They all lovingly called her “Meme”.
One great grandchild Corden Brooks Cannedy of Anacortes, WA.
She is also survived by 2 brothers; James & his wife Joyce Knox of Victoria, TX. Her brother Bobby & his wife Kathy Knox also of Victoria.
She was born in Sinton, Texas and attended school there. Venus was in the Navy and stationed in Corpus Christi. A buddy of his asked him to go to Sinton with him and watch a girls’ basketball game which is where he met Pat. They married in 1957, her senior year in High School. Her kids thought it was pretty funny that their Dad had to sign her report card. Pat went to Business School in Corpus and started working for San Patricio County in 1959. She was a member of First Baptist Church Sinton and taught Sunday School and Training Union. She worked in the Veteran’s Office and then in the Tax Office for a total of 30 years. She retired from work at the Courthouse when her first grandchild, Lauren was born. She then worked part-time at a Boutique in Sinton. They moved to Tyler in 1995 where she worked part-time for an Insurance Company and then part-time for Amy B’s. They joined Green Acres Baptist Church and John Childs Sunday School Class around January 1996.
We will be having her Memorial Service at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. The date is TBD until people will feel comfortable to attend. Memorials can be given to The American Heart Association or UT Health San Antonio, The Biggs Institute/Dementia-Alzheimer’s Research, 7703 Floyd Curl Drive, SA, TX 78229-3900.