BEEVILLE – Mrs. Patsy Gene Elaine Henry Sparks, age 76, of Beeville, passed away on June 6, 2021. She was born on Aug. 12, 1944, in Beeville, Texas, to Ray J. and Ima Gene (Bass) Henry. She married Wilford Lee Sparks on Dec. 22, 1961, in Tuleta, Texas.
Patsy was a loving and caring person who loved the Christmas season, and would keep a special room in the house decorated year round for all her family to enjoy. She also loved cooking for her family and dedicating time to her children and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray J. and Ima Gene Henry; and her husband, W. Lee Sparks.
She is survived by her children, Terri (Johnny) Cornett and Cherri (Chuck) McCurry, both of Beeville; and one son, Kevin (Cindy) Sparks of Corpus Christi; one brother, Lesley (Ann) Henry of Orangedale; her mother-in-law, Cordelia Sparks of Beeville; sister-in-law, Janet (Bill) Andrews of Houston; her grandchildren, Brandy Sparks, Ethan (Brooke) Cornett, Jakob Sparks and Travis (Jodie) Cornett, all of Corpus Christi, Texas, Colton (Autumn) Cornett of Midland, Texas, and Bridget Rose Cornett of Beeville; her great-grandchildren, Louise Kathlene Cornett, Madison Grace Cole, Ruby Gene Cornett, Joey Monroe Cornett and Delilah Rose Cornett, all of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Riley Gale Cornett of Midland, Texas. She is also survived by great-grandchild #7, who is due in a week and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 1-5 pm on Saturday, June 12, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Sunday, June 13, at Oak Park Memorial Chapel with Pastor Carl Pickett officiating. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Kevin Sparks, Jakob Sparks, Travis Cornett, Ethan Cornett, Colton Cornett, Chuck McCurry, Derek Henry and Lesley Henry.
Honorary pallbearers are Bridget Cornett, Brandi Sparks, Johnny Cornett, Cherri Sparks, Matthew Henry and Alan Henry.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel