Patsy (Pat) C. Cruz went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 18, 2021, in a San Antonio hospital after a brief illness at the age of 87.
Pat was born on November 21, 1933, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Milton E. Cranor and Blanche Greene Cranor Gould.
As a young child, Pat was a talented acrobat, dancer, and singer and continued her love of singing until she was physically unable to attend church. She was an excellent seamstress and sewed all of her own clothing and for all of her children. She was a highly accomplished and well known realtor, always putting the needs of her clients first, which often earned her the highest awards for Top Listing and Selling Agent. Later, she became a broker and owned her own Real Estate Office, Castle Properties, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She and her husband, Bob, made a great team as they worked together building, decorating, and selling beautiful custom built homes all over the Corpus Christi, Texas area. She loved the outdoors and being near the ocean. Some of her happiest times were spent outdoors as she loved to fish and hunt and often taught many of her beautiful grandchildren how to fish and shoot a gun. Her nickname was “Hawk-eye” because she never missed a thing. When entered in local fishing tournaments, she often won the women’s category so the women insisted she be moved to fish in the men’s category, and she still managed to “reel in” the win! She loved to cook for everyone and it gave her great joy to share her own canned vegetables that were from her garden. Her black-eyed peas were the best! She was her husband’s best “ranch hand” as they worked side by side, tirelessly together, working the cows, building fences, clearing fields and hauling hay. She was a funny lady and possessed the gift of laughter! She loved to read, especially her Bible. She was a very gifted women’s bible teacher and was a dedicated soul winner until the day the Lord called her home. She sang in many church choirs and always blessed the hearts of anyone that heard her sing about her Lord. She will be missed tremendously and remembered warmly by family and friends alike.
Pat is survived by the love of her life and husband, Bob Cruz, of Bee County, TX., who she leaned on along with her strong faith in Christ to help her through her lingering pain and suffering during the last few years of her life. She is also survived by her children, Edward Williams (Patsy) of Vivian, Louisiana, Carol Williams Smith (Willard) of San Antonio, Texas, Catherine Bell Hensley (David) of Montgomery, Texas, Allen Bell of Bedford, Texas, and Mary Ann Bell of Fort Worth, Texas and step-children, Liz Cruz Garbutt (Tim) of Austin, Texas, Emily Cruz Robbins (Trace) of Coppell, Texas, and Rob Cruz, (Sandra) of Brisbane, Australia, nineteen grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter, along with numerous other family members and friends.
Patsy is preceded in death by both of her parents, her son, Jim Scott Bell, her brother, Larry Cranor, and her sisters, Marion Laura Chatfield and Edna Jo Brown.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 am to 10:30 am for a visitation on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Beeville Baptist Church, 710 E. Bowie, Beeville, TX. 78102. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 10:30 am. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm at Seaside Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 4357 Ocean Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78412.
BEEVILLE, TEXAS