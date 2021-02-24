Paul Clay Henry, Jr., 91, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, in a San Antonio hospital.
Paul was born August 5, 1929, in Sulphur, Louisiana, to Lucille Marie (Breaux) Henry and Paul Clay Henry, Sr. He made Beeville his home in 1949 at the age of 19 when he began working in the pipeline and oilfield industry. He also mastered the trade of carpentry and masonry work. He married Dorothy Berthold on May 20, 1989, in Beeville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Paul Henry Sr.; and five brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his loving wife of 31 years, Dorothy Henry of Beeville; six children, Bob Henry of Comfort, Jim and Evelyn Henry of Granger, Bill Henry of Tulsita, Wayne Henry of Comfort, Faith Barga of Center Point and Pauletta and Henry Gomez of Beeville; three stepsons, John and Glenda Berthold of San Antonio, Louis and Marie Berthold of Denton and James and Frances Berthold of Bryan; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four sisters; two brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. Friday, February 26, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with the funeral service at 2 o’clock officiated by Pastor Carl Pickett. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Beau Jemison, Chris Campos, Henry Gomez, Tracy Henry, Derek Berthold and Keith Berthold.
Honorary pallbearers will be Colin Gomez, Adam Berthold, Brandon Henry and Dustin Berthold.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home