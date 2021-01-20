Paul G. Gonzales, Jr. passed away in the comfort of his home in Skidmore, Texas, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. He was 66.
Paul was born October 27, 1954, in Beeville to Pablo S. and Teodora (Garcia) Gonzales. He attended Skidmore-Tynan ISD and was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He retired from Missouri Pacific Railroad where he was employed as a crew hand. His pride and joy were his family and he loved hunting, roosters and raising game chickens.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
He is survived by his parents, Teodora and Pablo Gonzales of Skidmore; two sons, Paul (Elizabeth) Gonzales III of Corpus Christi and Adam Gonzales of Beeville; a daughter, Angie Gonzales of Three Rivers; two brothers, Ray (Esther) Gonzales and Danny (Becky) Gonzales, both of Skidmore; a sister, Tina Casarez of Skidmore; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, January 21, at Angelus Funeral Home in Beeville with a rosary to be recited at 6 o’clock that evening.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, January 22, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Skidmore with Rev. Thomas L. Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Pallbearers will be Paul Gonzales III, Trey Flores, Ray Gonzales Jr., Roberto Gonzales, Marc Casarez and Javier Casarez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Casarez Jr. and John Ramirez.
