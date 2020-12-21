Mr. Paul Ruby Sr., 83, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on December 16, 2020.
Paul was born on May 13, 1937, in Imperial, California, to Francisca Banagas and Genaro Ruby. Mr. Ruby married Eulalia Lemus Ruby on February 8, 2002. He was a roofer by trade, member of the VFW and an avid bowler, who never met a stranger and never hesitated to help a stranger. Mr. Ruby proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was retired after 20 years of service.
Mr. Ruby was preceded in death by his first wife Virginia Gale Ruby, parents, siblings Cruz, Larry, Gilbert Ruby, Epimenia (Epi), Pat, Helen and Mary.
He is survived by his wife Eulalia Ruby, son Paul (Susan) Ruby, Jr. both of Beeville, Texas, daughter Cindy G. Ruby of Concord, N.C., nephew David (Bianca) Torres, grandson Damien Torres, granddaughter Desi Torres all of Beeville, Texas, nieces Betty Gonzalez and Linda Ruby both of Oxnard, CA.
Funeral services will be at 1:00pm on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Coastal Bend Veteran Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Treviño Funeral Home