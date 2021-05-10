Paula (Sanders) Obrero, 62, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Paula was born January 23, 1959, in Hawaii to Paul Sanders and Phyllis (Fore) Sanders. She attended Victoria Community College and earned a bachelor’s degree as a registered nurse. She was employed at Beeville Memorial Hospital and Sinton Hospital as well as serving as a home health provider. She enjoyed crafting and absolutely loved her fur babies, “Star” and “Angel.”
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Phyllis Sanders; spouse, George Obrero; and a brother, Anthony Sanders.
Survivors include her son, Michael Obrero of Beeville; daughter, Crystal Sanders of San Francisco, California; and niece and nephew, Brittney Sanders and Josh Sanders, both of Lafayette, Louisiana.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 31, 2021, at Angelus Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 3 o’clock at Glenwood Cemetery with Rev. Geraldine Huckman officiating.
Angelus Funeral Home