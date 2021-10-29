Pauline Guajardo Cisneros
May 1, 1944-October 20, 2021
Pauline Guajardo Cisneros, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend was called home to her heavenly Father on October 20, 2021, at the age of 77. Pauline was born on May 1, 1944, to Aurelio and Antonia (Castillo) Guajardo. She was born in Beeville and attended schools in West Texas. As a young adult, she moved to Beeville where she built her life.
Pauline has served the community as a beautician for several years after receiving her cosmetology certificate from a trade school in Corpus Christi. Pauline was an independent single mother for many years raising her only child, Rachel, until Richard came into their lives. On October 29, 1982, Pauline married the love of her life, Richard Cisneros. As time went on, Rachel gifted her mother with three grandchildren, Isidro, Paul, and Josephine. Isidro eventually gifted Pauline her great-grandchildren, Corey and Chloe. Pauline spoiled her grandchildren the way grandchildren are meant to be spoiled, and they loved her for it. Being with her grandchildren was where she was the happiest and most at peace.
Pauline has been reunited with parents, sisters, brother, and in-laws in heaven along with several loved ones. Her time here was well spent, now, it was time for her to go home.
Those left to cherish her memory is her husband of 39 years, Richard; daughter, Rachel Chamberlain, grandchildren, Isidro, Paul, and Josephine, great-grandchildren, Corey and Chloe, siblings Eleuterio, Aurelio (Lydia) Guajardo, Mary Jane (Pedro) Rivera of San Antonio, Jesus Guajardo and Zenaida Munoz of Beeville, and Alicia Casas of George West; sister-in-law Elva Cisneros of Refugio and brother-in-law Robert Cisneros of Woodsboro, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 1st, at Oak Park Memorial Chapel from 3-8 p.m., with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 2nd, at St. James Catholic Church at 10 a.m. with Fr. Jacob Valayath as celebrant. Following the Mass, Pauline will be laid to rest at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Isidro Chamberlain, Jr., Paul Chamberlain, Trino Flores Jr., Patricio Flores Jr., Roy Cisneros, Robert Vega and Joe Henry Rodriguez.
