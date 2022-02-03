BEEVILLE – Pauline Romine Fiebig, 79, passed away on Feb. 1, 2022. She was born on Dec. 13, 1942, in Beeville, Texas to Paul and Florence Lucille (Yeoman) Romine. She had retired as a home health provider.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Florence Romine and her twin sister, Charline Middleton.
She is survived by three sons, Derrall, Paul Edgar and William Lawrence Byars all of Beeville; one sister, Mary Grobe of Poplar Bluff, Missouri and two brothers, Arthur (JoAnn) Romine of Beeville and Paul (Leota) Romine of Lake Jackson, Tx. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. Chapel services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, with Paul Romine officiating. Interment to follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are William Byars, Dustin Collins, Tyler Rosalez, Marcus Rosalez, Johnny Bass, Kent Romine, Dwayne Romine, James Romine, Derrall Byars and Andrew Stanley.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel