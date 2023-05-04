Pedro Espinosa Jr., 88, of Beeville, Texas passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Pete was born September 20, 1934, in Beeville, Texas, to Pedro and Micaela Espinosa. Pete was a devoted and caring man who was very involved with his entire family and friends. He loved the outdoors of gardening, fishing, and especially being with animals (horses and birds) and attending vintage car shows or car races with his grandchildren. He enjoyed listening to country and Tejano music. Pete especially loved watching the Spurs with his wife, Helen. Most importantly he was avid in faith, viewing any Catholic station whether by television or by radio.
Pete joined the U.S. Navy in 1955 and trained in San Diego, California. While stationed in Ventura County, California, at Port Hueneme Naval Base (Seabees), he met his future wife Helen Rita Banuelos a nurse from Oxnard, California. They married on August 11, 1957. After a period of years, Pete and Helen relocated to Beeville, Texas, to raise their four children. They were united in marriage until her passing in December of 2017. Pedro was employed by Reynolds Metals Company Sherwin (Gregory, Tx) in 1969 and retired on January 20, 1997. He commuted without complaint for his family alongside his partner in crime Chon Moron.
Pete is preceded in death by his late wife, Helen; parents, Pedro and Micaela; siblings, Freddy Espinosa, Sophia Espinosa, Richard Espinosa, Stephany Espinosa Salinas; and nephews John Adams Salinas and Freddy Espinosa, Jr.
Pete is survived by his brother, Albert Espinosa; three daughters, Emily (Bruce) Janek, Elena (Edward) Bernal, Eva Garcia; a son, Peter Espinosa; eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, Jessica Arciba, Issac Arciba, Allison Arciba, Monica Arciba, Jared Garcia, Dana Bernal, Randi Garcia, Ethan Bernal, and Journee Arciba; three sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and multiple nieces and nephews, Consuelo Espinosa, Rosalinda Espinosa, Mary Helen Espinosa, John Salinas and Tony Banuelos.
Farewell Dad, “Paca,” until we meet again with a shredded potato egg taco and a bottle of Coca-Cola in a tote, along with peppermints and orange slices in your shirt pocket. We will cherish that memory forever.
Clearly in faith with Jesus your loving family.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Angelus Funeral Home in Beeville with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beeville with Father Richard Gonzales officiating.
Interment will follow in Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Jared Garcia, Ethan Bernal, Albert Espinosa, Andrey Ricardo Espinosa, Frank Moron, and John Angel Salinas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Isaac Arciba, Tony Banuelos Jr., Ray Castilla, Edward “Eddie” Espinosa.
Arrangements entrusted to Angelus Funeral Home, Beeville