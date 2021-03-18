Pedro “Pete” Mario Cuellar Jr. of Beeville, Texas, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the age of 48. Mr. Cuellar was born on September 14, 1972, in Houston, Texas, to Pedro Mario Cuellar Sr. and Maria Estela (Carabajal) Silverleaf. He attended B.I.S.D. Public School and graduated from A.C. Jones High School. Pete was employed in upper management with Wal- Mart for the past 24 years. He will always be remembered for his willingness to go above and beyond, and for his contagious laugh and smile which endeared many to him; leaving quite an impression on those who met him. His larger-than-life personality, his great love and devotion for his son Christian and his family, and his eagerness and enthusiasm to live each day to the fullest will greatly be missed. He was a loving and devoted father, son, brother, and friend.
Mr. Cuellar is survived by his son Christian Mario Cuellar (Katelyn Reyes) of Beeville; mother Maria Estela (Carabajal) Silverleaf of Beeville; brother Jay Silverleaf of Amarillo; sister Erica Silverleaf of Beeville; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother and grandfather Carmen & Ysidro Carabajal.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Monday, March 22, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Recitation of the holy rosary will follow at 7:00pm. Visitation will resume at 9:00am on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, with the funeral Mass celebrated at 10:00am with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow in the Berclair Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Christian Cuellar, Nickolas Silverleaf, Brenden Silverleaf, Kaiden Silverleaf, Louis Shaver, and James Simonson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jay Silverleaf, Ruben Medellin, Teodosio Gutierrez, Gerald Carabajal, David Carabajal, and Sydd Carabajal.
He never looked for praises.
