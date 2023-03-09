Pedro "Pete" Saldivar

Pete was born on May 19, 1944 in Beeville, Texas. He was the ninth of ten children of Ismael & Maria (Samudia) Saldivar. From his parents, farmworkers and active members of St. James Catholic Church, Pete learned the values of hard work and devotion to family and faith.
He is survived by his spouse, Jesusa “Susie” (Tapia) Saldivar, whom he married in July 1965 in Houston, Texas and with whom he had three children: Sandra (David) Wager, Mark (Courtney) Saldivar, and Debbie (Richard) O’Driscoll all of Houston. His grandchildren Christopher, Joseph and Gabriel Wager, Daniel Saldivar and Patrick, Matthew, and Caroline O’Driscoll, all of Houston. His siblings, Julian Saldivar Sr of Beeville, Dora (Refugio) of Seguin, Mary (Jim) Sanchez of Houston, and Rudolph (Martha) Saldivar of Katy, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews across Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ismael and Maria Saldivar: his siblings, Anita Cuellar, Nino Saldivar, Delia Manrique, Minnie Martinez and Ruben Saldivar.
The following services for Pete will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 6800 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, Texas 77025:
Thursday, March 16 Chapel) visitation 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Rosary 6:30 p.m.; Friday, March 17 (Church), Funeral Mass, 9 a.m.; Interment 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery, 13001 Katy FWY, Houston, TX 77079
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to La Unidad 11, a civil and human rights organization in Houston, to carry on Pete’s mission for generosity and community.
http://donorbox.org/launidad11
Reception immediately following Interment Friday. March 17 at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.