Pedro “Pete” Solorza, a lifelong resident of Beeville, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, in a Corpus Christi hospital, at the age of 50.
Pete was born February 3, 1969, in Beeville to Juan and Concepcion (Avalos) Solorza. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church. He attended Beeville ISD and was a 1987 graduate of A.C. Jones High School. He enjoyed drawing, sports, especially football, basketball, wrestling and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Concepcion Solorza; a brother, Juan Solorza Jr.; and a niece, Geraldine Flores.
Left to cherish his memories are his three sisters, Victoria “Vicky” (Israel) Benavides, Josie (Lionel) Flores and Sylvia S. Reyes, all of Beeville; nieces, Tina (John) Juarez of Pflugerville and Tammy (Lonnie) Earnest of Hutto; five nephews, Lionel (Christina) Flores Jr. of Llano, California, James Flores of Beeville, Juan Ramon (Jessica) Carabajal Sr. of Ingleside, Leovardo (LaVerne) Carabajal Jr. of Annaville and Pedro A. Carabajal of Beeville; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, January 27, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob Valayath officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Lionel Flores Jr., James Flores, Juan Ramon Carabajal Sr., Leovardo S. Carabajal Jr., Pedro A. Carabajal and Juan Ramon Carabajal Jr.
Galloway & Sons