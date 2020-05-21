Pedro “Pete” Vasquez Soliz, 79, of Pasadena, Texas went to join the Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
He was born in Beeville on July 24, 1940, to Pedro and Olivia (Vasquez) Soliz. He attended A.C. Jones High School and Beeville Community College.
In 1962, he joined the United States Army, where he served his tour in Germany. In 1965, Pete moved to Los Angeles, Ca. along with the love of his life, Angelica (Angie) C. Soliz. They married in Los Angeles and brought two daughters into the world, Joanne Soliz French (Gary Harris) and Kimberly Soliz Christy (Scott Winebrenner). Later the family relocated to Pasadena, Tx. The Lord blessed Pete with three granddaughters, Deena-Rae French (Jay Flores), Suzanna Marie Christy and Charly Leigh Yzaguirre (Ernest Yzaguirre). He was blessed with five great-grandchildren; great-grandsons, Isaiah Soliz Garcia, Ashton Carter Flores, Yanira Marie Garcia, Aaliyah Angelica Yzaguirre and Angel Yzaguirre.
Pete is survived by his siblings, Tony Solid (Cruz Soliz), Marilou Longoria (Daniel Longoria), Ray Soliz, Gloria Crawley (Bill Crawley), Bobby Soliz (Susie Soliz); and several nieces and nephews.