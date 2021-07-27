Peggy Joyce Lyssy, 57, went to be with the Lord on, July 25, 2021. Peggy was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and Nana. She was blessed with many friends, who she considered family, and she never met a stranger.
Peggy was born in Coalgate, Oklahoma, on October 23, 1963, to the late Henry Elliott Powell and Ruby Joyce Hogue. She was self-employed for Lyssy Gauging Service.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Henry Powell; and daughter-in-law, Victoria Lyssy.
Peggy is survived by her loving husband, Mike Lyssy of George West; daughter, Amanda (Maria) Lyssy of Corpus Christi; son, Chris Lyssy of Tuleta; grandsons, Patton Lyssy, Hayden Lyssy; and John Michael Lyssy; and granddaughter, Avery Leigh Lyssy.
Visitation will be held at 4:00pm on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home in Beeville, Texas. A chapel service will follow at 5:00pm with Pastor Pat Traxler, from Brush Country Cowboy Church, officiating. Interment will be private.
Pallbearers will be Chris Barrett, David Minter, Robbie Wallace, J.Briggs Hensley, Jake McCumber and Joseph McCumber; and honorary pallbearers, Darrell Barrett and Dillon McCumber.
