BEEVILLE – Penny Lorraine Martinez Cuevas, 51, passed away on Aug. 28, 2021. She was born on Sept. 21, 1969, in Beeville to Ysabel and Alicia (Baldarromas) Martinez, Jr. She married Elmo Cuevas on Sept. 21, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was employed with Angel Bright Home Health as a marketer and community educator.
She is preceded in death by father, Ysabel Martinez, Jr.; maternal grandfather, Louis Baldarromas; and paternal grandfather, Ysabel “Chavez” Martinez.
She is survived by her husband, Elmo Cuevas; daughter, Ali Martinez and son, Aaron Daniel Salazar; mother, Alicia B. Martinez; granddaughter, Addison Faith Martinez; one brother, Michael Ysabel Martinez; maternal grandmother, Juanita Baldarromas; paternal grandmother, Manuela Martinez. She is also survived by two nieces, Anastasia Lorraine Martinez, and Alivia Ysabel Martinez and one nephew, Michael Ysabel Martinez, Jr.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Thursday, Sept. 2, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Fr. Richard Gonzales as celebrant.
Serving as pallbearers will be Belinda Ponce, Casey Ponce, Xavier Arrisola, Gilbert Herrera, David Sanchez, Jr., Daniel Cortez, Eligio Cuevas, Mark Ponce, Jake Prado and Enrique Andrew Cuevas.
