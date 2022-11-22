Penny Reynolds was born May 21, 1927, near the city of Whitewright, Texas to her parents, Johnny Lindsey and Myrtle Mae Penny. After finishing school in Whitewright, she went to work for the telephone company where she met the love of her life, Royce Terry. After marrying, they lived in several towns in Texas before settling down in Beeville, Texas. Royce and Penny were married for more than 60 years before he passed away in 2006. But life took another turn for her and she met Pat Duncan and they were married for more than seven years before he passed away. That’s when two old friends who had both lost their spouses met and fell in love. Penny married Harold Reynolds and they were married for almost three years before Penny passed away.
The greatest words someone could ever hear were the words Penny heard early in the morning of November 21, 2022, “Well Done Thou good and faithful servant, enter thou into the joy of the Lord.”
She is survived by her husband, Harold Reynolds; her daughter, Theresa Allen and husband, Jack; her stepchildren, Jan Duncan, Bill Duncan and wife, Paula; her grandchildren, Amy Perkinson and husband, Chris, and Penny Vital and husband, Jessie; her step-grandchildren, Christifor Phonpituck and Anthony Phonpituck; her great-grandchildren, Kenedy Harris, Karson Harris, Kooper Harris, Kael Harris and Royce Vital; step-great-grandchildren, Benjamin Perkinson and Cait Perkinson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a few friends since at age 95 she had outlived most of them.
Preceding her in death were her first husband, Royce Terry; her second husband, Pat Duncan; her parents; her brothers, Lee, Wink and Ardell Penny; and her sisters, Mildred Baldwin and Naomi Still.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 25, at First Baptist Church, Beeville, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Services will be held Saturday, November 26, at First Baptist Church, Beeville at 2 p.m. with Rev. Greg Traylor and Rev. Jack Allen officiating.
Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home