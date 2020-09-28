Philip Robert Kalak, 32, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on September 24, 2020.
He was born in Houston, Texas, on June 16, 1988, to Shawn Nicole Unger.
Philip is survived by his parents, Gerald William Coffeen, Shawn Nicole Unger of Beeville, Texas; daughters, Dalilah Ann Kalak, Kloey Jade Kalak of San Antonio, Texas; sisters, Crystal Joann Kalak (Bene Puente Sr.), Siobhain Amber Kalak (Kyle Burris) of Skidmore, Texas, Victoria Nicole (Joe Sr.) Cisneros of Beeville, Texas; nieces, Violet, Shiloh, Phoebe, Harley, Mallory, Abigail, Jasmine, Maria; nephews, Crowley, Joe, Jr., Daniel; great-nieces, Victoria Rea; and man’s best friend, Dewey and Diamond.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 4:00pm-8:00pm with a celebration of life to follow at 7:00pm.
