Phillip Alvin Stautzenberger, 74, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Phil was born August 1, 1946, in Beeville, Texas, to Robbie Alline (Riley) and Alvin F. Stautzenberger. He graduated from Skidmore-Tynan High School in 1964 and attended Texas A&I Kingsville where he earned a teaching degree and a Master’s in Entomology. Phil enjoyed gardening and giving away his favorite cactus plants. His sense of humor and love of cooking and barbecuing with friends and family made him a favorite to all.
He married Hettie Ryan on August 2, 1968, and attended Peace United Church of Christ in Tynan, Texas. After graduating college, he was the Assistant Agriculture Agent in Edinburg, Texas, then taught biology at Mathis High School from 1970 to 1972 while still coming home to operate the family farm. Around 1974, he owned and operated the O.K. Café in Tynan until 1984. In 1975, his sister, Barbara Gregory’s home burned in Tynan, Texas, inspiring him to organize the Tynan Volunteer Fire Department of which he became the first fire chief.
He married Marilyn Ostrander of Edna, Texas, on December 16, 2002. During his semi-retirement years, he worked sales and construction to include Zarsky Lumber and Lowe’s in Victoria, Texas, Westhoff Mercantile in Edna, Texas, and Sutherlands in Beeville, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Robbie Stautzenberger; sister, Barbara Alline Gregory; and cousin, Scott Stautzenberger.
Survivors include his children, Michelle (Garland) Berry, Chad (Kristina) Stautzenberger, Carrie (Scott) Lopez, Lori and Mindi Amsler and Shawn (Nicole) Stautzenberger; grandchildren, Reed Berry, Anna Berry, Austin (Faith) Berry, Dillon and Laci Stautzenberger, Alexis Wieding, Logan Lopez, Joel and Kolton Mims, Kara (Cody) Krammerer and Nella Stautzenberger; and great-grandchildren, Bryleigh, Josie, Rowdy, Karson and Kierstin Mims, Tanner and Reilly Amsler and Nella Seelye.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home