Phillip Arrisola, beloved husband and father was born on June 23, 1975, in Beeville, Texas, and passed away after a short illness on September 14, 2021. A viewing will be on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Trevino Funeral Home in Beeville, Texas, from 2:30pm-5:00pm. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the Beaver Stadium in Falls City, Texas, at 3:00 pm.
He was a hard worker from the beginning. He started his first job at the age of 7 cutting grass for family members. He graduated from Pettus High School 1994. Phillip went to work in the oilfield in 1996 and worked his way up to Drill Superintendent. He enjoyed his time spent out on the rig with his oil field brothers.
Phillip always had a smile on his face, a joke or funny story to tell and was always ready to play a prank on someone. He never met a stranger. He could have a conversation with anyone about anything. Always a kindhearted man, he would do anything to help anyone in need without hesitation.
Phillip loved to spend time at his cabin on the Frio River with his family and friends. He enjoyed watching Texas High School football, especially the Falls City Beavers, traveling, never ending remodeling projects and being a mentor to anyone who crossed his path. The best times were those spent with his family just sitting around visiting at home and creating memories with his Falls City family and Annandale family.
He cherished his free time with his wife, Amy, and their children: Ryan, Tori, Randi, Matti, Cody, and his grandchildren; Patton and Hayden. They were his whole world, and you did not have to be around him very long to know that.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife and best friend for 23 years, Amy; daughters Ryan Grayson (Sean Torres), Randi Arrisola, Matti Arrisola (Briggs Hensley), and son Cody Arrisola; son-in-law Chris Lyssy; grandchildren Patton and Hayden; parents Bill and Rhonda Chesnutt, grandmother, Maria Arrisola; in-laws David and Janice Chesnutt; brothers Joey (Letha) Remmers, Jerrett Remmers, and William (Suzie) Chesnutt, and sisters Sherry Arrisola, Missy (Carl) Chesnutt, Morgan (Patrick) Stewart, Roxanne (Jason) McLaughlin, Bonnie (Tony) Lavergne, Melissa (Shelby) Webb; brother-in-law Dustin Chesnutt and numerous relatives and friends.
Phillip was preceded in death by his daughter Victoria Lyssy, sister Kim Chesnutt, and grandparents Felipe Arrisola, Juanita Cupit, George H. Goldman and Doyle Cupit.
In lieu of flowers please send any donations to paypal.me/kjanysek for a special memorial and to assist with family expenses.