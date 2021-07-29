Phillip Irwin Clark, 81, passed away peacefully to be with the lord surrounded by his beloved family at home Saturday July 24th, 2021. Phillip (Doc) was born June 18th, 1940 in Smith Center Kansas to his parents Archie Bell Clark and Ollie Mae Boone. Phillip is the last of his 11 siblings to be laid to rest. On August 10th, 1972, Phillip married the love of his life, Diane (Massey) Clark, in Corpus Christi, Tx and moved to Beeville, Tx, in 1973 where they then raised his family. Phillip was employed with NAS Chase field for 19 years. He was a Beeville Volunteer Firefighter for over 25 years and a U.S. Army Veteran. Anyone who knew Phillip (Doc) knew that there was never a stranger in his book. Phillip’s passion was the fire department, mechanics and he loved helping others with fixing their cars or anything that involved, tearing apart and putting back together. Phillip loved singing his old country songs and playing his guitar with others. He is called dad by many that he helped raise that didn’t have a place to stay. That was the kindhearted man he was and will be missed dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents, Archie Bell Clark, Ollie Mae Boone, a daughter, Dorothy Schell; 7 sisters; and 4 brothers. Left behind to cherish all his wonderful memories include his beloved wife, Diane of 49 years, his daughters; Christina (Philip) Tipton , Tammy (Luis Jr.) Alaniz, his sons; Phillip (Margie) Clark Jr., Michael (April) Clark; his grandchildren, Amber Clark, Novalon Treviño, Rebecca, Michael Jr., Allison Clark, Austin, Jessica King, Heather Bishop, Katie Schell, Megan, Sofia, Sarah, Trip Alaniz; and his great-grandchildren, Marcie Clark, Emily, Lilah Bishop: and numerous nephews and nieces that loved him like a dad.
Visitation will be held at 9:00am on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home. A chapel service will follow at 10:30am with Pastor Jesse Berthold officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park with full military honors.
Pallbearers- Luis Alaniz Jr., Gene Duncan, Jason Davidson, Chris Massey, Justin Massey, Mike Massey Jr.
Honorary pallbearers – his beloved grandchildren and great
Officiated by: Pastor Jessie Berthold, New Life Church
In Lieu of flowers please donate to Dementia Society of America.