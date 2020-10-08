Phillip Leon Pacheco of Fairview, Texas passed away on October 5, 2020, at the age of 87. He was born on August 20, 1933, in San Jose, California. In December 1945, at the age of 12, Phillip and his mother moved to Normanna, Texas. He was a 1951 graduate of Pettus High School and then attended Southwest Texas State College, graduating in 1955. Phillip met the love of his life, Darla Kay Hall, in 1953 and they were never apart again. They were married on October 1, 1955, in Beeville, Texas.
One of his many jobs, Phillip worked to put himself through college by working for the Hays County Surveyor. It was there he found his calling as a civil engineer and land surveyor. Phillip became licensed as a Registered Professional Engineer and a Registered Professional Land Surveyor. He practiced his profession for almost 49 years, retiring in 2002. Phillip loved all animals, particularly his dogs, and had a passion for bowling. He started bowling in 1973 and was still bowling in leagues three times a week at age 87.
Phillip is survived by brother, Charles B. Chesnutt and his wife, Donna, of Alexandria, Virginia; sister, Sara Jungman and her husband, Terry, of Kaufman, Texas; son, Mark Pacheco and his wife, Nancy, of Allen, Texas; granddaughter, Kim Pacheco of Frisco, Texas; grandson, Kenny Pacheco and his wife, Janine and great-grandson, Greyson Pacheco, all of Princeton, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Phillip was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Darla Kay Pacheco; father, Leo Pacheco; mother, Lois Chesnutt; and stepfather, Charles O. Chesnutt.
A private funeral service was held at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home with interment at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen, Texas.