Phyllis Maudene (Fore) Sanders of Beeville, Texas, was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the age of 82.
Phyllis was born August 4, 1938, in Sayre, Oklahoma to Calvin Bice Fore and Ruby Lee (Harvey) Fore. She married Paul Dean Sanders on March 24, 1956, in Aransas Pass. She enjoyed bowling and sewing and loved her cats. She was employed numerous years with Galloway Photography.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Ruby Fore; her husband, Paul Dean Sanders who died April 8, 2012; her son, Anthony Wayne Sanders; four sisters; and one brother.
Survivors include her daughter, Paula Obrero; three grandchildren, Michael Obrero, Joshua Sanders, Brittney Sanders and Crystal Sanders; and one great-granddaughter, Madison Carter.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 11, at Glenwood Cemetery.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home