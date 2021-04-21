Porfirio Moron Tapia went to be with our Lord on April 17, 2021, at the age of 73. He was born on December 6, 1947, in Beeville, Texas, to Porfirio and Agustina Tapia. “Pete,” as everyone knew him, lived a successful, full and gregarious life.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard Tapia. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Sandra Tapia; and sister, Delia (Eddie) Cortez. He will also be missed dearly by his daughters, Cynthia Tapia, Yolanda Martin, Vanessa (Alex) Paiz and Clarissa (Robert) Beltran. His legacy continues with his grandchildren: Erika Trevino, Adrian Segovia, Abby Levine, Franny Levine, Maya Martin, Jeremy Levine, Jayden Paiz, Sadie Hill, Alexandria Beltran and Julianna Beltran. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends.
Pete was successful in many of his ventures, but he was most proud of being an independent insurance agent for over 40 years. Eventually he moved to Corpus Christi and owned several agencies throughout the Coastal Bend at the height of his career. He loved to work, but he also loved classic cars, going to the casinos and music. Throughout his life, he was always very involved with the Catholic Church and loved our Mother Mary very much. In Beeville, he was very active at Our Lady Victory Church and at Christ the King Church in Corpus Christi. He was a lifelong member of The Knights of Columbus, being knighted as a 3rd degree member with Co. 11238. He would also give back to the community, often having fundraisers to help those in need and hold toy drives every Christmas. His generosity was endless.
Pallbearers include Richard Tapia Jr., Fred Moron, Fernando Moron, Joe Edward Cortez, Jeremy Levine and Kurt Trevino.
Public visitation will be on Friday, April 23rd, 2021, at 5:00 pm at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel “A.” The rosary will follow at 7:00 pm on Friday, April 23rd. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 am on Saturday, April 24th, at Christ the King Church with the burial to follow at 1 pm at Seaside Memorial Park.