Presiliano Cuevas, Sr. went to be with the Lord October 18, 2022 at the age of 78. He was born January 1, 1944 in George West, Texas to the late Desidoro Cuevas, Sr. and Inocente Morin Cuevas.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 21, 2022 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Adams Street Church of Christ, 1701 N. Adams Street, Beeville. Funeral service will be held at the church Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with interment following at Beeville Memorial Park.
Honoring him as pallbearers will be Jonathon Colorado, Arturo Escandon, Ashley Muller, Amy Gomez, Yvonne Serna, Amanda Colorado, Selena Rodriguez and Sara Cuevas. Honorary pallbearers will be Isaac Muller and Isaiah Muller.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers Edward Cuevas and Desidoro Cuevas, Jr. and a sister Margarita Colunga.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rafela Cuevas; children, Adeliada “Ida” Cuevas, Betty (Joel) Serna and Presiliano “Penny” Cuevas, Jr. and his wife Amy Cuevas; siblings, Santos Cuevas, Fernando Cuevas, Richard Cuevas, David Cuevas, Johnny Cuevas, Catarina Carrillo, Maria Rangel, Estella Fernandez and Virginia Rangel; 6 granddaughters, Ashley Muller, Amy Gomez, Yvonne Serna, Amanda Colorado, Selena Rodriguez and Sara Cuevas; and 10 great grandchildren, Amber Escandon, Cameron Muller, Isaac Muller, Isaiah Muller, Aubrey Hernandez, Austin Colorado, Ayden Colorado, Adalynn Colorado, Avery Rodriguez and Eloy Rodriguez, Jr.
Presiliano was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a member of Adams Street Church of Christ in Beeville. Anyone who knew him knew he was a hard working man. At a very young age he was self employed doing all types of ranch and farm work throughout Bee and Live Oak Counties. He then worked in construction as a motor grader operator and later founded PM Cuevas Sanitation Service until his retirement.
