Pricilla Maria (Gonzales) Sanchez, 65, of Beeville, Texas, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in a Corpus Christi hospital.
Pricilla was born July 21, 1954, in Pecos, Texas, to Guillermo and Carmen Maria (Rodriguez) Gonzales. She married Juan Gutierrez Sanchez Sr. in Beeville on February 14, 1976. She was a Catholic by faith and her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Juan Sanchez Sr., who passed on December 3, 2018; and a son, Noah Gonzales.
Survivors include her children, Jose Manuel (Deisy) Sanchez of Houston, Juan Ignacio Sanchez Jr., Paul (Adriana) Sanchez and Rosa Maria Sanchez, all of Beeville; grandchildren, Alexandria Sanchez, Elanie Sanchez, JuanPablo Sanchez, Javier A. Sanchez, Angelina J. Sanchez, Jessika J. Sanchez, Natalie J. Sanchez, Alanah N. Sanchez, Zayden A. Rosales, Crystal Ventura, Mallory Ventura, Daylin Mayorga and Martin Mayorga; and siblings, Celia Duenez, Isabel Gonzales, Benita Guerrero, Yolanda Espinosa, Guillermo “Willie” Gonzales, Armando Gonzales, Maximiliano “Chano” Gonzales and Samuel “Sammy” Gonzales.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Angelus Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock that evening.
The funeral service will be conducted at Angelus Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30. Burial will follow at the Sanchez Cemetery on the family property.
Pallbearers will be Paul Sanchez, Manuel Sanchez, Andrew Rosales, Martin Mayorga, JuanPablo Sanchez, Jr. and Danny Guerrero.
Honorary pallbearers will be Zayden Rosales and Javier Sanchez.
