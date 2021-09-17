Quirino Ramos Torres, 64, of Beeville, Texas, passed away at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
Quirino was born March 30, 1957, to Virginia Ramos Montezuma and Florencio Torres Colminero in San Diego de la Union in Guanajuato, Mexico. He married Sylvia Torres on Dec. 6, 1982, in Goliad and was in the construction business. Although his time here was cut short, he lived a full life and leaves behind many cherished memories to last a lifetime.
He was preceded in death by his father, Florencio Torres Colminero; brother, Martin Torres; grandson, Aaron Maturey; and his wife, Sylvia Torres.
Survivors include his mother, Virginia Ramos Montezuma; five sons, Quirino Torres Jr., Norman (Jennifer) Garcia, John (Erma) Maturey, Domingo Maturey Jr. and Marcus Maturey; one daughter, Chriselda (Randy) Staggs; four brothers, Carmen (Maria) Torres, Ismael (Paloma) Torres, Jose Torres and Florencio (JoAnn) Torres; five sisters, Basilisa (Antonio) Lazo, Catalina (Ausensio) Ramos, Trinidad (Luis) Merino, Maria (Antonio) Aguillon and Reyna (Antonio) Meretz; 19 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and 39 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, September 20, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Isaias Estepa officiating. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Damien Maturey, John Maturey II, Nathaniel Garcia, Domingo Maturey, Florencio Torres III, Ismael Torres Jr., Juan Manuel Torres and Eduardo Torres.
Honorary pallbearers will be Quirino Torres Jr., Patrick Koliba, Domingo Maturey Jr., Florencio Torres, Aaliyah Rose Torres and Azalea Torres.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home