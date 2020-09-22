R’angel Lee Longoria, 7 months old, received his angel wings on September 14, 2020.
He was born in Beeville, Texas on January 21, 2020.
He was born to Amber Lynn Longoria.
R’angel is survived by his parents and siblings, Nolan Lucio, Jovi Lucio, Jake Syester, Taylor Syester and Evonna Johnson all of Beeville, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his uncle, Miguel Angel Rosas.
A chapel service was held at 1:00pm at Treviño Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Burial followed at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers were Oscar Arredondo, Ricardo Sandoval, Nolan Lucio Longoria and Jaden Longoria.
Treviño Funeral Home