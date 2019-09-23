Rachel Casarez, 65, of Beeville, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Ms. Casarez was born on Dec. 6, 1953, in Pettus to Mariano and Maria Guadalupe (Garcia) Casarez.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings, Pete Ortiz, Jr., Mariano Casarez and Janie Arrant.
Survivors include five siblings, Tony (Mary) Ortiz of Three Rivers, Higinio (DeeDee) Casarez, Rita Casarez, Raul (Linda) Casarez and Sandy (Becky Sivers) Vasquez, all of Beeville; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob Valayath officiating. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Lucas Garcia, Paul Dancer, C J Casarez, Jason Arrant, Chris Casarez and Matthew Henry.
Honorary pallbearers will be Raul Casarez Jr., Clancey Casarez and Mariano Casarez.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel