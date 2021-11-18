Rachelle Ramon Posada, age 44, of Beeville passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Mrs. Posada was born on October 2, 1977, in Beeville to Isidro G. & Sylvia (Orosco) Ramon Jr. She was united in matrimony to Jeremy Alejos Posada. She was a housewife, and homemaker.
Rachelle enjoyed reading, coloring and playing billiards. She was preceded in death by her parents, and paternal grandparents; Isidro Ramon Sr. & Rachel G. Ramon.
Survivors include her husband, Jeremy Alejos Posada of Beeville and her five children, Artesia Marie Ramon (John Rodriguez Jr), JoeAngel Lee Posada, Alicia Sylvia Nicole Posada, Jeremy Alejos Ramon-Posada Jr. and Jailyn Sidney Posada; and her two brothers, Randy (Rosie) Ramon and Rey Isidro Ramon all of Beeville, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Active Pallbearers were Gracie Garcia Vasquez, Anna Moreno-Lopez, Carmen Barrera, Erica Coleman, Patti Johnson, and Sabrina Salazar.