Rafael Benitez Saenz, 76, of Beeville, Texas, was peacefully called to Heaven on August 8, 2021.
Mr. Saenz was born in Beeville on June 6, 1945, to the late Federico Saenz and Ramona Benitez.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lorene Saenz; and son, Joey Saenz.
Rafael is survived by his daughter, Angela Lea Saenz; grandchildren, Kaci Rain Jenkins, Kayli Snow Negrette; and grand-dog, Bella Lea Saenz, all of Cedar Park.
Visitation will be held on August 21, 2021, at 12:00pm with a chapel service to follow at 1:00pm.
Burial will be with full military honors.
Treviño Funeral Home