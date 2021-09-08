Ralph Ronald Sutherland of Beeville, Texas, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on the 8th of September 2021, at the age of 86.
Mr. Sutherland was born on January 16, 1935, in Goodwall Twp, Michigan, to Ronald Sutherland and Rilla Fetterley.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Sutherland; son, Robin Scott Sutherland; and daughter, Barbra Sutherland.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Doris Sutherland of Beeville, Texas; sons, Ronnie Lee Sutherland of Plant City, Florida, Troy Gibbs Sutherland of Sparta, Michigan, David Paul Sutherland of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Zachary Joseph Sutherland of Austin, Texas, Caleb (Peanut) Thomas Sutherland, Lloyd Brian Sutherland of Beeville, Texas; daughter, Janet Rose Howard of Kempner, Texas; sister, Lola Rosenbrook of Plainfield, Michigan; several grand-children, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
Treviño Funeral Home