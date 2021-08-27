Ramon Elias Rodriguez, beloved son, father, brother, passed away in peace at the age of 29 on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
Ramon was born June 13, 1992, in Beeville, Texas, to Isabelle (Silvas) and Ramon Rodriguez. He was a 2010 graduate of A.C. Jones High School and was a faithful member of Kingsway Church. Choosing a profession suited for caring for family and friends, he served his community as a healthcare provider. He was an avid football fan and loved his Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed fishing.
Ramon was preceded in death by his father, Ramon Rodriguez; uncle Jessie Silvas; paternal grandparents, Horacio and Mary Rodriguez; and maternal grandparents, Victor and Pabla Silvas.
Left behind to cherish fond memories of her Dad include his daughter, Lilliana Rain Rodriguez; his mother and stepfather, Isabelle and Marc Cano; two brothers, Rolando (Sarah) Rodriguez and Roberto Rodriguez; a sister, Victoria Rodriguez; a nephew and niece, Ezekiel Rodriguez and Sophia Rodriguez; and numerous other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, August 30, at Kingsway Church in Beeville with a prayer service at 7 o’clock that evening.
The funeral service will be held there at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 31, with Pastor Isaac De Los Santos officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Jerry Perez, Juan Munoz, Dylan Garcia, Jacob and Jason Barrientes, Bryan and Chris Ibarra and Bryan and Joseph Hinton.
Honorary pallbearers are Ramon Rodriguez, Horacio Rodriguez, Rolando Rodriguez, Roberto Rodriguez and Ezekiel Rodriguez.
