Ramon G. Garcia

Ramon G. Garcia, 90, of Beeville, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, in Beeville.

Mr. Garcia was born Feb. 20, 1930, in Clareville to Thomas & Aurora (Gomez) Garcia. He was a farmer and a Catholic.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Rodolfo and Pedro; and two sisters, Beatrice and Belia.

Survivors include one son, Thomas (Sylvia) Garcia of Covington, LA; one daughter, Anita (Joel) Luna of Houston; three grandsons, Jerard Garcia of Covington, LA, Travis (Kristin) DeLeon and Ross (Abby) DeLeon of Houston; one granddaughter, Michelle Garcia of Covington, LA; three great-grandchildren, Rihanna DeLeon, Travis DeLeon and Cameron DeLeon of Houston; two sisters, Antonia (Elizar) Guerrero and Lydia (Anastacio) Delgado of Beeville; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.

The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob Valayath officiating. Interment will be held at San Pedro Cemetery at a later date.

Pallbearers: Jerard Garcia, Travis DeLeon, Ross DeLeon, Joel Luna, David Garcia and Chris Cantu.

