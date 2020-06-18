Beeville – Ramon G. Zapata, 83, of Beeville, passed away on June 15, 2020. He was born on Aug. 9, 1936, in Normanna, Texas, to Sebastian M. and Francisca (Garcia) Zapata. He married Anestacia Tapia on Nov. 9, 1967, in Beeville.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Antonio Ramon Zapata; daughter, Diana Z. Villanueva; granddaughter, Gracie Villanueva; and five sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Anestacia T. Zapata of Beeville; two daughters, Rose Mary (Samuel Duran) Zapata and Mary Jane (Domingo) Puga both of Beeville; one son, Enocencio “Junior” (Elvia) Tapia of Beeville; one sister, Janie Govella of Rockport, Texas; grandchildren, Samuel (Leti) Duran, Rosa (Crestino) Garcia, Antonio (Evelyn) Zapata, Jr., Sabrina Zapata, Chloe (Pablo) Amador, Domingo (Alyssa) Puga, Jr., Johnny (Yesenia) Puga, Jacob (Sabrina) Puga, Cecilia (Daniel) Maldonado, Christopher (Stacey) Tapia, Veronica Tapia, Beatrice Tyrone, Joe Villanueva and Michael Villanueva. He is also survived by 36 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4-9 pm on Friday, June 19, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, June 20, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob Valayath officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers will be Samuel Duran, Antonio Zapata, Jr., Domingo Puga, Jr., Johnny Puga, Jacob Puga and Christopher Tapia.
Honorary pallbearers will be his other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel