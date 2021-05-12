Ramon M. Rodriguez, 59, formally of Berclair, Texas passed away on May 7, 2021, in Lubbock.
Mr. Rodriguez was born in Beeville, on November 23, 1961, to Luciano Sr. and Delfina Martinez Rodriguez. He was a pipefitter, tree trimmer, enjoyed raising roosters and shooting dice.
He is preceded in death by his father; brothers, Luciano Rodriguez Jr., Gilberto Rodriguez Sr., Ernesto Rodriguez; and grandson, Israel Trevino.
Ramon is survived by his mother; daughters, Suzanna (Amy) Schoonover, Rebecca (Benito) Buentello, Christina (Levi) Cabrera, Miranda (James) Paul; son, Ramon (Lynesa) Rodriguez Jr.; siblings, Jerry (Gloria) Rodriguez, Leticia (Roger) Hernandez, Alberto (Maryalice) Rodriguez Sr., Rene Rodriguez; Popo to 28 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 11:00am on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home. Rosary will be recited at 1:00pm with Deacon Santos Jones officiating and chapel service to follow. Burial will be at Berclair Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Briseno, Mark Anthony Trevino, Ernest Perez, Ramon Rodriguez III, Alberto Rodriguez Jr. and Anabel Rodriguez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Benito Buentello, Amy Schoonover and Angel Hernandez Sr.
Treviño Funeral Home