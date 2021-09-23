BEEVILLE – Ramon Martinez, Jr., passed away on Sept. 20, 2021. He was born on Jan. 5, 1948, in Sinton, Texas, to Ramon and Leonor (Puentes) Martinez. He married Rebeca Flores on May 26, 1989, in Beeville, TX. He worked as a foreman for Beck Brothers.
He is preceded in death by one daughter, Ann Marie Martinez; brother, Jose Maria Martinez; sister, Janie Garrett and one stepbrother, Baldemar Martinez.
He is survived by his wife, Rebeca F. Martinez of Beeville; four sons, Jimmy (Norma) Martinez, Joe Ray (Katie) Martinez, Leroy (Eryka) Martinez and Roberto (Andria) Martinez, all of Beeville; two daughters, Mary Ann Martinez of Beeville and Mary Helen (Patrick) Steele of Tuleta; three brothers, David Martinez and Arturo (Delma) Martinez both of Tynan and Ricardo Martinez of Pettus; three sisters, Mary (Ray Moron) Olivarez and Matrina (Rudy) Rosenbaum, both of Tynan, and Gloria (Isifredo) Garcia of Falfurrias. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Friday, Sept. 24, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Fr. Isaias Estepa as celebrant. Interment will follow at the San Pedro Cemetery in Clareville, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers will be Arturo Martinez, Ricardo Martinez, David Martinez, Israel Garcia, Martin Garcia and Marcos Campos, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Leroy Martinez, Robert Martinez, Jimmy Martinez, Joe Ray Martinez, Manuel Gonzalez, Manuel Gomez, Jose Dominguez, David Gonzalez and John Silvas.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel