Ramon (Roman) Gaona, 52, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born on June 25, 1970, in Levelland, Texas to Juan and Juanita (Gonzales) Gaona. He married Bridgett Pena in 1999 in Beeville, Texas. He had worked in the oilfield industry most of his life.
He is preceded in death by his father, Juan G. Gaona.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Bridgett P. Gaona; two daughters, Madison Paige Gaona and Lorissa Garcia (Roman); his sons, Brian Gaona (Reanna), Roman Gaona, Jr (Alexandra), John V. Gaona (Shalyn) and Aaron Xavier Gaona (Raceen); his mother, Juanita Maldonado (Manuel); brothers, John Gaona Jr (Monica), Abel Gaona (Nora), Robert Gaona (Becky), Cris Maldonado (Debra) and Luis Maldonado (Melissa). He is also survived, most importantly, by his 20 grandchildren. He was very loved by all his extended family and numerous dear friends.
A visitation was held from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary was recited at 7 p.m. A chapel service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Oak Park Memorial Chapel with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating. Interment followed at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers were John Gaona, Robert Gaona, Abel Gaona, Luis Maldonado, Cris Maldonado, Joe Trevino, Ricky Gaona and Alvino Gaona.
Honorary pallbearers were Brian Matthew Gaona, Ramon Gabriel Gaona, Jr, John Victor Gaona, Aaron Xavier Gaona, Madison Paige Gaona and Lorissa Ann Garcia.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel