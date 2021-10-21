BEEVILLE – Ramon Villarreal Perez, 88, passed away on Oct. 16, 2021, in Beeville, Texas. He was born on Dec. 12, 1932, in Yorktown, Texas, to Manuel and Maria (Villarreal) Perez. He married Selia Gomez on May 11, 1954, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was a U.S. Army veteran and had retired as a civil service employee from N.A.S. Chase Field.
He is preceded in death by his parents; six siblings, Rafael Perez, Manuel Perez, Jr., Reynaldo Perez, David Perez, Julia Vidaurre, and Naomi Botello; son-in-law, Joe V. Hernandez; grandson, Ashton Perez and one great-grandson, Jeremiah Martinez.
He is survived by his wife, Selia Gomez Perez of Beeville; children, Joe H. (Yolanda) Perez of Uvalde, Raymond (Theresa) Perez, Jr. of Somerville, Bobby (Anita) Perez and Gloria (Fred) Cuellar both of Beeville, Ruben (Sonia) Perez of Marion, Elsie Hernandez and Tommy Perez of Beeville; his siblings, Terry Sanchez of Oklahoma City, OK, Consuelo Santos of Cleveland, Texas, Tony Tijerina of San Antonio, Rosie McCullum, Ernesto Perez, Angie Guerrero and Geronimo Rodriguez all of Beeville. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Thursday, Oct. 21, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm with Deacon Santos Jones. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, Oct. 22, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Fr. Richard Gonzales as celebrant. Interment with full military honors will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers are Telesforo Gomez III, Eric Ortiz, Adrian Gomez, Raymond Flores, Gabriel Gomez and Chris Gomez.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are all his grandchildren.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel