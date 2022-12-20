BEEVILLE – Ramona Del Bosque Ortiz, 87, passed away on December 18, 2022. She was born in Beeville, Texas on September 16, 1935, to Agapito and Mariana (Salazar) Del Bosque. She retired from the Beeville Independent School District after 26 years.
Mom grew up in a family of seven and they made their living as migrant workers. She would talk about the days when she would pick cotton and was so proud that she could out pick her two older brothers. Mom also developed a passion for gardening, which became her favorite pastime. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan until the end. Her nephew, Santos Del Bosque Jr would call to remind her every time they played.
She is preceded in death by two brothers, Jose and Santos Del Bosque; one sister, Lydia D. Garcia and one grandson, Joshua Ortiz.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, David M. Ortiz, Sr; two sons, David (Wanda) Ortiz, Jr of Universal City and Robert Ortiz of Austin; two daughters, Mary Ann (Robert) Moerke of San Marcos and Rose Marie (Robert) Juarez of Cedar Park and one sister, Maria D. Olivares of Beeville; three sisters-in-law, Braulia Del Bosque, Susanna Del Bosque and Alicia Saenz all of Beeville. She is also survived by nine grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A holy rosary will be recited at 7 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Thursday, Dec. 22, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Fr. Richard Gonzales as celebrant. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers are Thomas Moerke, John Moerke, Matthew Juarez, Andrew Juarez, Robert Moerke, Robert Juarez, David Ortiz, and Robert Ortiz. Honorary pallbearers are Santos Del Bosque Jr., Henry Garcia, Joel Del Bosque, and Jason Del Bosque.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish, may donate to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel