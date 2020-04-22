Mrs. Ramona P. Garza, age 93, left this world to meet our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 19, 2020. She
was born on Nov. 21, 1926 in Beeville, TX to the late Daniel and Benita (Moreno) Perez. Mrs. Garza married
Raul Garza on Sept 26,1942, in Beeville.
She was preceded in death by her husband; one daughter, Benita Garza; one sister, Inez; and three brothers,Pablo, Basilio and Moises.
Her warm smile, quick wit and sense of humor were her trademark qualities that made any visitor to her home feel most welcome. Her family was the joy of her heart and she relished the frequent family reunions. A devout Christian, Mrs. Garza, had a strong faith in God and was a lifelong member of Primera Iglesias Bautista. She loved her church and church family and spent her life loving God and serving others. We celebrate that she is
covered by God’s grace, wrapped in His love and is now at peace.
Mrs. Garza is survived by four daughters, Gloria Garza, Yolanda (Lupe) Perez, Diana (Kenneth) Clem and Leticia (Lionel) Morin, all residing in Beeville; two sons, Pedro (Maria Elena) Garza of Albuquerque, NM and Raul (Mary Melinda) Garza, Jr. of Austin, TX; 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private burial will be held for the immediate family only. Pallbearers will be Kenneth J. Clem, Jr., Steve Perez, Aldo Morin, Tony Delarosa, Rene Perez, and Sean Leal.
Treviño Funeral Home