Randy M. Garcia

Randy M. Garcia

Randy M. Garcia, 58, of Beeville, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. 

Mr. Garcia was born Dec. 14, 1960, in Beeville to Ruben and Rosa (Moreno) Garcia. He was a 1979 graduate of A.C. Jones High School and had served in the U.S. Army for five years.

Survivors include his parents, Ruben and Rosa Garcia of College Station; three daughters, Tiffany Byrd of Houston, Tosha (Mike) Noel of New Hampshire and Andrea (Paul Seely) Garcia of Boston, Massachusetts; four sons, Jeff Garcia of Boston, Massachusetts, Tayler Polikoff of Austin, Zachary Garcia of Tacoma, Washington, and Nicolas Rooks of Houston; a brother, Ruben (Kathleen) Garcia, Jr. of San Diego, California; a sister, Ruth (David) Nelson of College Station; and 11 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. 

A chapel service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Full military honors will follow.

Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel