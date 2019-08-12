Randy M. Garcia, 58, of Beeville, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Mr. Garcia was born Dec. 14, 1960, in Beeville to Ruben and Rosa (Moreno) Garcia. He was a 1979 graduate of A.C. Jones High School and had served in the U.S. Army for five years.
Survivors include his parents, Ruben and Rosa Garcia of College Station; three daughters, Tiffany Byrd of Houston, Tosha (Mike) Noel of New Hampshire and Andrea (Paul Seely) Garcia of Boston, Massachusetts; four sons, Jeff Garcia of Boston, Massachusetts, Tayler Polikoff of Austin, Zachary Garcia of Tacoma, Washington, and Nicolas Rooks of Houston; a brother, Ruben (Kathleen) Garcia, Jr. of San Diego, California; a sister, Ruth (David) Nelson of College Station; and 11 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel.
A chapel service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Full military honors will follow.
