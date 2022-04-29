Randy Woodall, 63, passed away on April 23, 2022 in Houston, TX.
Randy was born in Mission, TX to James and Bonnie Woodall on August 13, 1958. He went to school at Beeville ISD and Bee County College. He always enjoyed sharing stories of his early years growing up in Beeville. He loved working as a traveling salesman in the Oil Field industry, where he was fortunate to make many friends along the road. Randy’s favorite pastime was riding motorcycles, a passion he inherited from his dad, and shared with his “Squirt” (daughter, Ashley). His favorite experience was riding in a series across the Southern United States with his brother, Wade. There is no doubt that some of his best memories happened on a dirt track.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents, James and Bonnie. As well as his grandmother and grandfather, Betty Garrie and Arthur Woodall, and his Uncles Arthur Lee and Eugene. And his most beloved, and best friend, Bertha, his golden retriever.
Randy is survived by his three daughters; Christin Spears, husband Michael Spears and Laela, Kannon, Maeve and Marek, daughter Meghan Martinez, husband Philip Martinez and Emery and Jolie, daughter Ashley Woodall, and his brother and sister Wade and Robin, as well as nieces and nephews, and many dirt bike racing buddies from all over. Randy always had a candy stash for his grandchildren, and loved being a “dance papa” for Laela. He always had a joke to tell in order to put a smile on someone’s face.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Beeville, TX on Saturday, May 7th, at 11am.