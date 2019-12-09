Raquel (Lopez) Gutierrez, 84, of Tynan, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
Mrs. Gutierrez was born Jan. 23, 1935, in San Patricio County to Juan Lopez and Isabel Salazar. She married Pedro Gutierrez Sr. in 1954 in San Patricio County and was a homemaker and a member of Iglesia del Dios Vivo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pedro Gutierrez Sr.; her parents, Juan Lopez and Isabel Salazar; two daughters, Bertha Perez and Sylvia Gutierrez; a son, Juan Gutierrez; and a sister, Juanita Fuentes.
Survivors include five daughters, Connie (Reynaldo) Puentes and Juanita Rodriguez, both of Skidmore, Irma Casillas of Mathis, and Martha (George) Moron and Esperanza (Danny) Villerreal, both Tynan; three sons, Pedro Gutierrez Jr. of Mathis, Luciano Gutierrez of San Angelo and Larry Gutierrez of Tynan; 33 grandchildren; 77 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Treviño Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be celebrated there at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, with Pastor Abel Garcia officiating. Burial will follow at Waldheim Cemetery in Tynan.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Robert Puentes, Larry Rodriguez, Frank Puentes, Randy Gutierrez, Larry Gutierrez and Danny Villarreal Jr.
Treviño Funeral Home